PICTURE: Lorry carrying 7,500 chickens has roof blown off near South Yorkshire level crossing

A lorry carrying 7,500 chickens has had its roof taken off near a South Yorkshire level crossing in heavy winds.

The lorry was travelling across the raised Thorne Moorends railway crossing on the outskirts of Doncaster when its roof was taken off by gale force winds.

Eye witness Sean Stewart, 53, of Goole, was driving past when he noticed the damage and took the picture above.

He said: "The level crossing is a little bit raised up and it is like a wind tunnel. As soon as the lorry got up there the wind took the metal roofing off.

"Three other vehicles with men came to assist secure and cut up sections of the metal roof. .

"The driver said he had about 7, 500 chickens in the back of the lorry. I don't think any of them escaped or were hurt."

The incident happened at about 9am yesterday morning.