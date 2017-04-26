PICTURE: Incredible photo of Red Arrows' Doncaster flypast

This incredible photo captures the stunning moment the world famous Red Arrows soared over Doncaster.

The stunning cockpit image shows the RAF's famed aerobatic display team zooming over Robin Hood Airport yesterday morning as the squadron prepare for the forthcoming display season.

Team photographer SAC Hannah Beevers captured images from the backseat of Red 10’s jet - showing her comrades flying in formation.

The Red Arrows undertook a 40 minute practice sortie in the skies above Yorkshire and Lincolnshire yesterday, taking in other local landmarks including York Minster and the Humber Bridge.