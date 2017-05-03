PICTURE: Ed Miliband mows a voter's lawn in Doncaster on General Election campaign trail

This is the moment Doncaster MP Ed Miliband got back to grassroots politics - by mowing a voter's lawn on the General Election campaign trail.

The former Labour leader was pictured pushing the mower in Arksey yesterday afternoon as he campaigned for votes alongside local councillors ahead of Thursday's council and mayoral election as well as ahead of defending his own Doncaster North seat on June 8.

He joked on Twitter that helping a constituent mow her lawn was "grassroots strategy in action".

Photographs on Twitter and Facebook show Mr Miliband discovering it's a lot less bovver with a hover as he canvassed yesterday afternoon.

Bentley councillor and Cabinet Member with Portfolio for Housing at Doncaster Council Jane Nightingale posted the photo and said: "Bit more of a close up to show he really did mow the lawn."