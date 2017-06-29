PICTURE: Early morning bus crash on busy Doncaster road

This is the moment a bus crashed into trees on one of Doncaster's main roads.

The First South Yorkshire service ended up appearing to smash into trees after the incident on Armthorpe Road yesterday morning.

Motorist Andrew Kirby who witnessed the aftermath of the incident at around 7.30am said the incident had caused "bad traffic" on Armthorpe Road and that the single decker bus had ended up a hedge.

He added that the incident happened across Outwood Academy Danum, formerly the Danum School.

It is not known if the driver or any passengers suffered any injuries in the incident.

We have contacted First South Yorkshire for comment.