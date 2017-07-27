PICTURE: E-fit released of suspected Doncaster house burglar

Have your say

Police have released an e-fit picture of a suspected burglar who raided a home in Doncaster.

The man gained access to the property in Warmsworth Road, Balby, through an unlocked back door while the occupant was in the back garden.

Police believe he left after being disturbed by the homeowner. He is thought to have left the area in a silver car, heading towards the A1 and Conisbrough.

The incident happened just before 2.25pm on Friday, July 21.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 515 of 21 July 2017.