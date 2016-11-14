PICTURE: 215 jobs could be created as plans unveiled to build new motorway service station near Doncaster

Plans to build a new motorway service station in Doncaster have been unveiled - and could create up to 215 jobs.

Moto Hospitality, Britain’s biggest service area operator, is hoping to build the new site at Junction 37 of the A1(M) near Brodsworth.

And the new service area could bring a massive employment boost with the creation of 215 permanent jobs.

Mark Franks, Moto’s property director, said: “This section of the A1(M) serves both traffic from the A1 and the M1 and forms a vital part of the motorway network.

"These proposals will provide an important rest stop for these major routes.

“As well as providing that much needed facility, our plans will bring many new jobs as well as helping to secure investment in the local economy. We are delighted to consult with the people of Doncaster and look forward to hearing their thoughts on the proposed new service area.”

Local people will be able to have their say on Saturday 26 November between 11am and 4pm when project staff will be manning a “pop-up” exhibition on the ground floor of the Frenchgate Shopping Centre in Doncaster, to discuss the plans.

Moto is consulting on the project throughout the winter and will submit a planning application to Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council in early 2017.

Members of the public can also leave feedback and find answers to their questions at the project’s website: www.moto-brodsworthservices.com which will be updated throughout the consultation process and will also carry full details of the ideas put forward from 26 November.

Moto Hospitality Ltd has 45 locations spanning the UK with 5,000 staff.