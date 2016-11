Residents are being invited to enjoy a piano recital as part of Tickhill Music Society’s 40th anniversary season.

Jinah Shim will be performing at St Mary’s Primary School in Tickhill on Friday, November 11, at 7pm.

It will include performances of pieces by some of the greats, including Mozart, Chopin, Schubert, Debussy and Liszt.

Admission is £10 at the door. Children under 16 go free.