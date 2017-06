Doncaster Market is set to undergo a £3 million transformation with a huge makeover for the Wool Market planned - including open it at night.

The focal point and jewel in the crown of Doncaster for decades, we've delved back into our archives to take a look at how the market and the streets around it have changed over the years - how many of these scenes and places can you remember?

The Theatre Royal once stood in Doncaster Market Place.

The Corn Exchange was lovingly restored to its former glory after a major blaze in the 90s.

The much-loved merry go round was a popular treat for children during the 1970s and 80s.

A bustling and vibrant Doncaster Market.

Looking along the left hand side of the Market Place towards the Woolpack and Red Lion.

In days gone by, the Corn Exchange was used for a variety of events, including speeches, music and wrestling. Sir Winston Churchill, Sir Edward Elgar and disgraced TV star Jimmy Savile all appeared there in their various fields.

The Olde Castle and Black Bull - two popular Market Place watering holes.

The indoor market on a busy market day.