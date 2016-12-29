PHOTO FOCUS: When Sheffield snapper met Jack Frost

South Yorkshire has this week turned into a white-out winter wonderland.

Unseasonably mild weather has yielded to cold snap that has seen sub-zero scenery cloaked in fog and frost, here captured on camera by longtime lensman Peter Wolstenholme.

The 81-year-old former engineer's early morning images capture Woodhouse East in all its ice-glazed glory, suitably soundtracked by crooner king Perry Como's Frosty The Snowman rendition.

Slim pickings for birds. Picture: Peter Wolstenholme

Frozen flora and fauna. Picture: Peter Wolstenholme