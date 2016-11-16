PHOTO: Dramatic South Yorkshire water rescue

This is the moment rescuers saved a woman in an early morning water drama.
Four fire engines and ambulance service hazardous area response team attended the recent River Don scene, here caught on camera.
Specialist crew members used a boat to reach a woman, who had entered waters near Frederick Street in Rotherham town centre, before transporting her to safety after Monday's 6.20am scare.
