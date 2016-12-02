PHOTO: 16-year-old and 19-year-old arrested after 'crash in stolen car'

Two Yorkshire teenagers have been arrested after allegedly taking a car without the owner's consent.

This photo shows the state of the car after the incident, in which the car allegedly failed to stop for police after having been taken without the owner's consent.

A 16-year-old boy who was allegedly driving the car and a 19-year-old passenger have both been arrested.

The incident happened in Doncaster and South Yorkshire Police shared details of the incident on Twitter.

It is not yet known if anyone has been charged over the incident, which was shared online at 5am today (Friday).