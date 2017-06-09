Philip Davies, son of former Doncaster mayor Peter Davies retains Shipley seat for Conservatives

Philip Davies, son of former Doncaster mayor Peter Davies, retained his Shipley seat for the Conservatives - but with a reduced majority.

Doncaster-born Mr Davies, 45, who has held the West Yorkshire seat since 2005, saw his majority slashed in half - but he still secured enough votes to finish 4,681 votes ahead of runner-up, Labour's Steve Clapcote.

There were rumours during the night that he had lost his seat but these proved to be unfounded as he swept to victory.

He is the most rebellious serving Conservative MP, having voted against the Tory whip over 250 times in the course of his parliamentary career.

Davies has also regularly been criticised for comments he has made on gender equality and women, homosexuality, ethnic minorities and the disabled during his time in the House of Commons.

His father Peter was Mayor of Doncaster from 2009 to 2013.