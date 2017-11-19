Peter Kay announces FIVE more Sheffield dates due to 'phenomenal demand'

Peter Kay has added another five Sheffield dates to his first tour in eight years due to 'phenomenal demand' - bringing his total number of scheduled tour performances in the city up to seven.

In addition to the two dates at the FlyDSA Arena he announced earlier this week - March 4-5, 2019 - Peter Kay has now confirmed he will also be performing at the arena on March 8,9 13, 14 and 15.

Tickets for all seven shows are on sale now, but people have been warned there will be no in person tickets sales available from the venue box office for this show.

One of Britain’s best loved comedians, the multi award winning actor, writer, director, author and producer Peter Kay, is finally returning to his most successful hobby, stand-up.

His last tour in 2010, which still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, played to over 1.2 million people, including an astounding 8 nights here in Sheffield at the FlyDSA Arena. So why a return to stand-up now?

Peter says: "I really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up. As terrifying as it is, when it works there's nothing more fun and exciting.

"Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my Nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96. I can't wait to get back up on stage"

Tickets for Peter Kay in Sheffield at the FlyDSA Arena are now on sale and available online at www.flydsarena.co.uk or via the ticket hotline on 0114 256 56 56 only, priced £38.50, £49.50 & £60.50 including booking fee