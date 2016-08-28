Peter Andre to visit Sheffield for book signing

Pop star and TV personality, Petre Andre, is set to visit the Meadowhall Shopping Centre on September 10 for a book signing.

The event will take place in WHSmith on Saturday, September 10 from 11am, when the singing sensation will meet fans sign copies of his latest book, Behind Me.

A spokesman for WHSmith said: “This is a wristbanded event.

“Wristbands can be purchased in store prior to and during the event (limited spaces).

“Purchase price includes a place in the queue for Peter’s book signing plus one signed copy of ‘Between Us’.”