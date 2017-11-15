People power brings Doncaster scouting group back from the ashes

Scouting is alive and well in Cantley, thanks to the ongoing efforts of a determined community that has found a way forward for its young people.

The area’s central hub was destroyed by fire in 2001, but since then, investment and hard work by the people of Cantley has resulted in a brand new, modern, purpose built scouting facility.

This hub is now set to be completed in March 2018, and will be the first scouting building raised in nearly two decades.

Scout leader Lee Mulholland said: “Across generations, scouting has proved a powerful force for good, bringing communities together and contributing to society. But it has always had one aim above all others, to help prepare young people for the future.”

She continued: “Scouting is still often seen as outdated and behind with the times, and can often come in as second best to sporting

clubs. However, the 58th Doncaster Scout Group has worked tirelessly over the last 16 years raising vital funds to rebuild their hub.

This provides them with the ability to take on larger numbers of young people, to help them learn a variety of new skills, and build on existing social skills, which is something commonly overlooked in today’s virtual society.”

Scouting offers young people a chance to be involved with others, be part of a family and above everything else learn valuable life skills and camaraderie, she added.

“We’re not just about tying knots, in fact as a Group Scout Leader, I’ve only just learned my first one, and this term we’ve been busy doing lots of amazing things including kayaking, visiting an observatory and local fire station, shooting, axe throwing, camping out under the stars, a trampoline park, ice skating, and hosted our own firework display. We’ve even skype’d with other groups across the country.

“Next term we have a week trip to Switzerland with activities including white water rafting. There’s never been a better time to join scouts. Many famous personalities are part of scouting, for example, did you know Bear Grylls is our Chief Scout. The

famous astronaut Tim Peake and the Gold Medal Olympians like Helen Glover, Victoria Pendleton and Joe Clarke have all been in scouting. We offer places irrespective of sex, race or religion.