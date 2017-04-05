Pensioner slams council tax bill demanding she pay 19p

A pensioner has been left reeling after being slapped with a council tax bill - for just 19p.

Sylvia Randles, of Barnby Dun, was shocked to receive a letter from Doncaster Council which included the tiny bill for 2016-17.

She branded it a ‘waste of public money’ and questioned why the local authority could not inform her of the outstanding amount on her new bill for 2017-18.

She said the two sheets of A4 paper was a waste of council money in a time when the authority should be making savings.

Mrs Randles, aged 80, said: “I received the letter on February 23 asking for 19p.

“What was the cost for two sheets of A4 paper, postage, ink and secretarial work to type up the letter, when the financial situation is as it is?

“I personally scrape around and try and save wherever I can, yet how many letters like this have been sent out and how much money has been wasted?

“I am disgusted. I've paid it, but all they had to do was include a line on my new bill which says you still owe 19p in council tax from last year.”

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “We apologise about this incident which was an administrative anomaly. Unfortunately, we cannot discuss any matters regarding an individual’s circumstances.

“However, arrears on new council tax bills is precluded from being included on new bills by Government legislation. We will also review our internal processes and contact the individual concerned.”

