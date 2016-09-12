Pensioner hit by lorry in Doncaster loses fight for life

A pensioner involved in in a collision with a lorry in Doncaster has died.

Robert John Ducker, aged 84, from Doncaster, suffered life-threatening injuries during a collision on Sheffield Road, Warmsworth, last Thursday.

He was taken to hospital but died on Saturday.

Mr Ducker was struck by a grey Mercedes LGV travelling along the A630 towards Rotherham.

The OAP was attempting to cross the road at the time.

Witnesses to the collision, close to Edlington Lane and Mill Lane, should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.