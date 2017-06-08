Pensioner crushed to death in Belton

A man died after he was crushed between a car and a garage door, it has emerged today.

The 72-year-old, who has not yet been named, was crushed yesterday afternoon.

Humberside Police said emergency services were called to Westgate Road, Belton, yesterday afternoon following a report that an elderly man was trapped between a silver Vauxhall Zafira and a garage door.

The road was blocked off as efforts were made to free and revive the man but he could not be saved.

The OAP was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident it underway, with witnesses urged to come forward.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "We are appealing for witnesses following the sad death of a 72-year-old man in Westgate Road, Belton.

"We were called by ambulance crews at shortly before 12.20pm on Wednesday, June 7, after the man became trapped between a silver Vauxhall Zafira and a garage door.

"Humberside Fire and Rescue crews also attended to free the man, but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The road remained closed until 3pm."

Call Humberside Police on 101.