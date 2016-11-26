Pensioner, 75, dies after being hit by bus in Doncaster

A 75-year-old man has died after being hit by a bus in Doncaster this morning.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said the pensioner had died 'following a collision with a bus'.

The scene of the incident

The incident happened on Trafford Way at about 8.30am today and the road was closed for several hours but has now reopened.

An investigation into the incident has been launched and is in its 'early stages'.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 265 of 26 November 2016.