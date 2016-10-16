Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by car in South Yorkshire

A pedestrian is fighting for his life after being hit by a car in South Yorkshire.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Balby Road, Doncaster, yesterday evening.

At around 6.30pm, a 52-year-old man was driving a blue Mitsubishi Galant V6 along Balby Road towards Doncaster town centre when there was a collision with a 21-year-old man believed to have been crossing the road close to the veterinary surgery.

The 21-year-old was immediately taken to hospital where his condition is described as life-threatening.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the collision to please call 101 quoting incident number 919 of October 15.