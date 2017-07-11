Pedal down to cycling extravaganza to celebrate Tour of Britain

Normanby Hall Country Park will host a Cycling Extravaganza on Sunday August 13 to celebrate The OVO Energy Tour of Britain coming to our area.

Cycling fever will grip the park with activities taking place from 10am to 4.30pm. It is set to be a fun filled day with plenty for all the family to get involved in.

You can join in with:

Storytelling from our Library and Information Service

Bike-themed craft activities from our Museum Service

Movement and rhythm sessions from the Imagination Library team

Cycle maintenance workshops and demonstrations by Cycle Route Lincs

Training and nutrition workshops by Blizard Physiotherapy and Sports Performance team

Yoga for cyclists and runners

A bicycle trail around Normanby Hall Country Park

Sports activities from our Street Sports team

Most activities at the Extravaganza are free but there will be a small charge for the yoga sessions. Normanby Hall entrance charges will also apply.

Look out for a voucher on nltour.co.uk or in the next edition of News Direct for half price entry on the day. Annual pass holders get in free.

Cllr Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Community Wellbeing, said:

“Even if you aren’t a cycling enthusiast, the Cycling Extravaganza will have lots of activities to keep children and families entertained throughout the day.

“Hosting the Tour of Britain is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase everything North Lincolnshire has to offer. We hope people will be inspired by the race coming to our area and this will build on North Lincolnshire’s growing cycling culture.”

North Lincolnshire is set to host an entire stage of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain for the first time ever this September, as Britain’s premier road cycling event heads to the area on Tuesday 5 September 2017. One hundred and twenty of the world’s top cyclists will take on a 172-kilometre stage, starting from the beautiful 300-acre estate of Normanby Hall Country Park and finishing in the heart of Scunthorpe near Central Park.

You can keep up to date with the Tour of Britain by visiting our North Lincs Tour website at nltour.co.uk. You can also find North Lincs ToB on Facebook and Twitter.

Make the most of your visit to Normanby Hall Country Park by buying an annual pass. Passes cost just £16 for one person, £23 for two and £29 for a family and allow you to come to the park as many times as you like until the end of March 2018. Visit normanbyhall.co.uk for more detail