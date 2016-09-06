Passer-by who tried to cover up naked Doncaster woman says she was "happy" with "love in her heart"

A garage worker who tried to help cover up a naked woman as she strolled through Doncaster town centre has spoken of how he came to her aid, as a new picture of the incident emerged.

The mystery blonde woman was spotted walking along Chequer Road totally naked by startled motorists and pedestrians last Friday afternoon.

PICTURE: Naked woman strolls through Doncaster town centre in broad daylight

Now a man who offered his top to the woman to cover her as she strode through the town centre near to churches, Doncaster Museum and the police station has said how she seemed "happy in herself" and proclaimed that she had "love in her heart" after a new picture of the incident emerged on social media.

Darren Rafferty, who was working at the Beechfield Garage, near to where the photo was taken outside St Peter in Chains Roman Catholic Church, said: "I went outside the garage and she was walking past, totally naked.

"I did a double take as its not every day you see a naked woman out on the street."

Mr Rafferty says that he realised a group of children had witnessed the scene at around 2.30pm on Friday and so he offered her his top to spare her blushes.

He added: "I said to her 'cover yourself up or you are going to get done for this'. She seemed oblivious to the fact that she was in the middle of the street with nothing on but she looked happy and was happy with herself and was saying "I've got love in my heart."

Mr Rafferty said that the woman spoke in broken English, possibly with an Eastern European accent and was eventually picked up by a police car on nearby College Road a few moments later.

There has been speculation on Facebook that the woman may have been "spiked" while other suggested she was simply being an exhibitionist.

He added: "I am not sure if she was on something or had issues. She seemed OK and happy in herself and was talking, although it was difficult to understand."

The woman was captured on camera totally starkers just yards from two of the town's biggest churches and only a stone's throw from Doncaster Museum and Art Gallery on Chequer Road.

The woman, whose face is not visible, was spotted walking towards the town centre near St Peter in Chains Roman Catholic Church by a reader who shared the photo on Facebook.

With the caption "Beautiful day for a stroll down chequer road" the woman, sporting shoulder length hair and with what appears to be a tattoo on her right arm, appears carefree and oblivious to her surrounding as she wanders barefoot past parked cars.

Janice Wise, who witnessed the scene said: "We saw her walking towards the police station ,its a wonder no cars crashed. I thought she was going to the police station as some sort of protest."

The incident comes just a few months after a naked couple were filmed having sex in broad daylight Doncaster - just yards from students at Doncaster College.

The clip, filmed in May, showed a dark haired man and a blonde haired woman romping totally naked on a patch of grass behind the Batley's Cash and Carry depot on Chappell Drive - and were filmed by an amazed onlooker who captured the sordid scenes on his mobile phone from behind a fence.

And it came just after a photo of man groping a woman's bottom outside a Doncaster taxi office went viral on social media. Shortly afterwards, another photo of a woman performing a sex act on a man in Bower's Fold was also widely circulated on Facebook.

Last September, South Yorkshire Police announced it was stepping up efforts to prosecute people committing acts of public indecency in Doncaster.

The warning came after figures revealed Doncaster police had received a total of 48 complaints of public indecency since 2010.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for a response to the latest incident.