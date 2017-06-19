Partners join together to support people with learning disabilities

To support Learning Disability Awareness Week (June 19 to 25, partners on the Learning Disability Partnership – including North Lincolnshire Council, Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, Cloverleaf and others – are working together to host a range of events and activities.Supportnig

The Learning Disability Partnership is a group of people, carers and partners who work together to improve outcomes for people with learning disabilities as well as giving them opportunities to have a voice about things that affect their lives and their communities.

Learning Disability Awareness Week is a great opportunity to hold specific events and raise awareness of some of the information, support and activities available in the area for people with learning disabilities and their families and carers.

Together the partnership has developed a programme of events and activities. Examples of events taking place throughout the week are:

Monday 19 June

‘Do Something Different’

Rebound Therapy (Trampoline)

9am until 11am At the Pods, Ashby Road, Scunthorpe

Places are free and should be booked in advance. Contact Telle Medhurst on telle.medhurst@northlincs.gov.uk or call 07717587270 for more information or to book your place.

Tuesday 20 June

Time for Action ‘Picnic in the Park’

12.30pm meet at the fountain in Central Park.

For more information contact Kate Banks on kate.banks@cloverleaf-advocacy.co.uk.

Wednesday 21 June

We want to hear about your experiences; come and tell us your story.

12.30pm before the Reminiscence session 1pm until 3pm at Crowle Community Wellbeing Hub.

Email partnership.planning@northlincs.gov.uk.

Thursday 22 June

Coffee, Cake and Chat

Meet members of the Learning Disability Team and other partners linked to the Learning Disability Partnership.

10.30am to 12.30pm at the Ironstone Centre, West Street, Scunthorpe.

Contact 01724 298275 or email actldnl@rdash.nhs.uk.

Thursday 22 June

Forest School at Normanby Hall Country Park (for adults with a disability)

Come along to our three weeks for free, 1pm until 2.45pm.

Contact Telle Medhurst on telle.medhurst@northlincs.gov.uk or call 07717587270 for more information.

Friday 23 June

Disability Football

From 1.15pm to 2.15pm at The Pods, Scunthorpe.

Contact Telle Medhurst on telle.medhurst@northlincs.gov.uk or call 07717587270 for more information.

Jean Spiteri, Professional Co-Chair of the Learning Disability Partnership said: “Working together, we can make a difference – and the Learning Disability Partnership brings together a wide range of partners who are committed to support people with learning disabilities and their families and carers to help improve their outcomes.

“Learning Disability Awareness Week is another opportunity to celebrate people with a learning disability and it’s great that partners are working together to raise awareness of the lived experiences of people with learning disabilities and to promote the range of activities and support in the area.

“All of these events demonstrate partners’ commitment to supporting people in the area to lead happy independent lives, safely in the community. “

RDaSH Senior Community Support Worker Marie Rhodes said: “Learning Disability Week is all about celebrating people with a learning disability and promoting equal opportunities for them throughout every stage of their lives.

“All of these events demonstrate our commitment to supporting North Lincolnshire people to lead happy independent lives, safely in the community.”

If you are doing anything to celebrate Learning Disability Awareness Week, we really want to hear about it! Send information to partnership.planning@northlincs.gov.uk and we will include them in the next Learning Disability Partnership Newsletter.

For more details about the Learning Disability Partnership, visit www.northlincs.gov.uk.

For more information about services and support available for people with learning disabilities and their families and carers, call 01724 298222, email learningdisabilitycommunityadmin@northlincs.gov.uk or visit www.northlincs.gov.uk. Or for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, call 01724 298275 or email actldnl@rdash.nhs.uk.