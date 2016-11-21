Parking made easier in North Lincolnshire in time for Christmas

North Lincolnshire Council is launching cashless car parking in council car parks from tomorrow, Tuesday 22 November, which means motorists can pay for parking using their mobile phone and bank card, instead of coins – just in time for the festive period.

The benefits of the new service include no longer needing to carry change to park; you don’t need to visit a parking machine and there isn’t a need to display a parking ticket in your vehicle.

Drivers can still take advantage of the first two hours free parking in North Lincolnshire car parks by getting a ticket from the machine. Free parking on Saturdays and Sundays will also continue.

When you register for the free cashless service you will be asked to provide the number plate, colour and make of your vehicle, and your payment card details.

To pre-register, download the free RingGo app or visit www.myRingGo.co.uk/register. Once registered, you can then pay for your parking through the app, by calling, texting or going online.

Alternatively you can register at the same time you want to park, either by using the RingGo app or by calling 0203 046 0010.

When you park in the car park, you simply use the app, text, call or go online to provide the location code of where you are parked (this will be displayed in the car park), the length of time you want to park and the three digit security code on your payment card.

You can opt to receive a text reminder for 10 pence, when your parking is due to end. There is also the option to extend your stay – giving you plenty of time to do your Christmas shopping.

This will operate alongside the existing cash collection system. There are 35 pay and display machines in council car parks across North Lincolnshire.

Councillor Rob Waltham, Deputy Leader of North Lincolnshire Council said: “We are continuing to invest in our town centres to make them attractive to local residents, people who work in North Lincolnshire and visitors to our area.

“Cashless parking is a convenient way for drivers to pay for parking. It has already been introduced successfully in other parts of the country.

“It will enable people to spend more time in our town centres if they do not need to rush back to their vehicle, especially during the busy festive period. If they are not sure how long they will need, they could simply use the cashless service to add extra time to their stay.

“We are still committed to offering free car parking across our car parks. This new mobile service is in addition to that to make parking even easier.”