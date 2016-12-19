Pantomime time as magical Oz blows in to Isle

Follow the yellow brick road all the way to Crowle, for pantomime fun with all the traditional singing, dancing, laughs and scary bits...

Crowle Entertainers will perform the Wizard of Oz as their 16th family panto at Crowle Community Hall on January 7, 2.30pm and 7.30pm, and January 8 at 2.30pm.

Witches of Oz - Crowle Entertainers

Enjoy watching the antics of witches, munchkins and monkeys, along with the main, much-loved characters.

Tickets priced £5 adults, £3.50 concessions are available from Crowle Regen Shop, Crowle Tesco, Fancyland Fancy Dress Shop, Epworth, or on the door. Call 01724 711212 or 01427 873947 to book.