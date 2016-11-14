Overturned caravan leads to partial closure of South Yorkshire motorway

Search

One lane of the M1 in South Yorkshire is closed after a caravan overturned.

Two lanes of the northbound stretch between junctions 37 and 38, near Adwick-le-Street, were initially closed but only one is affected now while recovery takes place.

