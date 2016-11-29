Over 550 vehicles stopped in police crackdown on foreign criminals

Police officers stopped 568 vehicles in a week-long crackdown on foreign criminals using South Yorkshire's roads.

As part of Operation Trivium, 94 vehicles were seized and 32 people were arrested, including a 30-year-old man wanted by the Polish authorities for four years for domestic violence.

Police patrols and raids were carried out as part of the operation, which saw a 36-year-old man arrested for armed robbery and £16,500 recovered in unpaid fines.

Chief Inspector Glen Suttenwood, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “I am extremely happy with the successful results we have been able to achieve over the week long operation.

“The operation was set up to catch offenders who are using our roads and borders to commit offences and the work that has been achieved by South Yorkshire Police, has contributed to the nationwide operation to keep our roads and residents safe.

“I would like to give a special thank you to all officers that worked tirelessly on the operation as without them we would have not been able to achieve what we did.

“Although the operation was only a week long, work will still continue to catch offenders who are breaking the law and using our roads to engage in illegal activity such as modern day slavery."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

