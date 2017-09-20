Over 200 killed in earthquake in Mexico

Over 200 people hava died in an earthquake in Mexico.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday, killing hundreds as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust.

Dozens of buildings tumbled into mounds of rubble or were severely damaged in densely populated parts of Mexico City and nearby states.

Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said buildings fell at 44 places in the capital alone as high rises across the city swayed.

Hours after the earthquake, rescue workers were still clawing through the wreckage of a primary school that partly collapsed in the city's south looking for any children who might be trapped.

The earthquake is the deadliest in Mexico since a tremor in 1985 on the same date killed thousands.

The federal government declared a state of disaster in Mexico City, freeing up emergency funds.

Federal interior minister, Miguel Angel Osorio Chong, said authorities had reports of people possibly still being trapped in collapsed buildings. He said search efforts were slow because of the fragility of rubble.

"It has to be done very carefully," he said.

"Time is against us."