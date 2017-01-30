Over 2,500 people express interest in police officer jobs in South Yorkshire

Over 2,500 people expressed interest in up to 200 police officer jobs up for grabs in South Yorkshire.

Police chiefs asked those interested in applying for the vacancies to register their interest online and of the 2,541 who logged their details 1,805 have been deemed eligible for the next stage of the recruitment process.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Registration for our 'Could You Be A Cop?' campaign closed on January 16. We had 2,541 people registering, of whom 1,805 were eligible to go through to the next stage of the recruitment process.

"We did not have a target for the number of registrations. Our aim was to encourage as many suitably qualified applicants as possible.

"We were pleased with the number of registrations that we have received this January, especially as we carried out a similar recruitment campaign in March last year which also generated an encouraging number of registrations."

There are between 150 and 200 jobs available.

