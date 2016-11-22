Over 150 roads affected by flooding in South Yorkshire this morning

Over 150 roads are affected by flooding in South Yorkshire this morning.

Two are also closed after yesterday's torrential downpours led to flash flooding.

Sheffield Road, near Magna, is under water and blocked between Grange Lane and St Lawrence Road and Lock Lane.

Scotch Spring Lane in Rotherham is also closed.

South Yorkshire Police said there are over 150 roads 'affected' by flooding this morning including Mortimer Road, Penistone, Barnsley; Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield; Wakefield Road, Mapplewell, Barnsley and Glasshouse Lane, Kilnhurst, Rotherham.

In Denaby Main, Doncaster, there is flooding near to the Asda supermarket and at the junction of Doncaster Road and Station Road.