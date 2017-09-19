'Outstanding' rating for Doncaster's first 'Free School'

Doncaster's first Free School has been labelled as outstanding after its first Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors who visited the school in July rated XP School as outstanding in the effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, and behaviour and welfare and outcomes for pupils.

The school, for 11 to 19 year olds, based at Middle Bank, near the Keepmoat Stadium, has been open since September 2014.

The report said pupils loved the school, attended well and enjoyed learning..

They were 'impeccably behaved and well prepared for life in modern Britain, and parents were overwhelmingly positive about the work of the school.

It was described as offering an a varied and interesting curriculum that was expertly and imaginatively taught by staff who are constantly seeking to improve.

Disadvantaged pupils do well and often better than their peers

For the the future, the report said the school should further extend pupils' skills knowledge and understanding as the school grows to capacity and pupils move towards taking their GSCEs. No pupils have yet taken their GCSEs at the school.

Chief executive and co-founder of XP, Gwyn ap Harri commented: “Since we opened our doors at XP in 2014 we have worked as a team. Teachers, support staff, pupils, parents and trustees have all committed themselves to a diverse, exciting and rigorously academic curriculum.”

“Our students work incredibly hard at our school because they are interested in what they do, and because their work matters to them. We treat our students as we would want to be treated ourselves, with respect and compassion. That’s why they show respect and compassion to us.”

“We have the highest expectations, and we show our students that they are possible and that they can reach them, and that’s why they do.”

Andy Sprakes, Executive Principal and co-founder at XP added: “The outstanding results across the board are a true reflection of the commitment and hard work of the everyone within the XP community. Team work and real empowerment has brought us to this point in our journey”.

“We allow our students to express themselves in a respectful environment, through their work and through their character growth. We allow them to be the best version of themselves.”

“Our aim is for all our students to be able to go to university, if they so wish. This approach works for all students, because even if they decide to get a job, or apprenticeship, or start their own business, that door is always open, and education at XP is all about opening doors.”

“The year ahead holds even more exciting possibilities for us, with our signature projects, publications and the hugely important connection with our community, culture and town at the heart of everything we do.”