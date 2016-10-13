Opticians has an eye for fundraising

The team at a Mexborough opticians set their sights on fundraising - and managed to donate £335 to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Inspired by the Great British Bake Off, staff at Mexborough Specsavers whipped up tables full of tasty treats and sold them to customers in the town in return for donations.

Andy Bryer, store director at Mexborough Specsavers, thanked customers for their generous contributions.

He added: “I’d like to thank everyone who made a donation at our cake and coffee stall as the Mexborough community was incredibly generous.

“More than 2.5 million people are living with cancer in the UK and this is increasing.

“Macmillan Cancer Support carries out brilliant work in our local community and it’s a charity that we are certainly proud to support.”