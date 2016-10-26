Opportunities for animal lovers with Isle Rescue

Animal lovers are being sought to help keep a successful animal rescue running efficiently.

Now a registered charity and open for three years, the Isle Rescue based in West Stockwith has become bigger and busier much more quickly than either of its founders imagined it would.

But to cope with the demands of all the animals it cares for and keeps until they are re-homed, along with the running of the charity, that is done entirely by volunteers, the rescue needs more help.

Mandy Lythe and Caroline Morrell who run the rescue, said its success has ‘exceeded all expectations’.

They said: “We are now asking if there is anyone out there who could help us by volunteering their time to help us with the

fundraising, and co-ordinating all the lovely donations for the rescue cats and dogs, auctions, eBay sales, village shows and car boots.

“We are all volunteers here so we are not able to pay a salary, but we do have use of a small van and can pay fuel and phone expenses. Hours are to suit you- whatever you can manage. We can promise that rescue work is so rewarding.”

The animal home runs on income generated through adoption fees, donations and fundraising efforts.

Mandy Lythe who takes care of re-homing and the business side of the Rescue, said: “We get so much support from our local community and would like to say a big thank you. We get no funding from elsewhere, so some months it can be a struggle, particularly as our vets bills - our biggest expense - are always so high due to vaccinations and neutering.” Get in touch on 01427 728705.