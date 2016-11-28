Weak magistrates fail to protect Sunderland paramedics targeted by drunk thug

Drunk thugs battering the hell out of each other on our streets turns the stomach of the ordinary citizen.

It’s an unfortunate by-product of the city’s drinking culture and one which we have had to live with for many decades.

A relatively new and more abhorrent development, however, are attacks on our emergency service personnel.

It beggar’s belief the very people who devote their lives to helping others have become the target of drunken yobs.

As we reveal today, paramedics were forced to lock themselves in their own ambulance to escape violent thug Darren Stokoe.

And what warranted Stokoe’s outburst? The medics had come to his aid!

The details of the attack in which Stokoe climbed onto the ambulance bonnet and spat on the windscreen as the terrified paramedics cowered inside, is sickening. What will sicken even more, is the sentence dished out.

Despite previous offences and a suspended sentence already hanging over his head, Stokoe has avoided jail.

The magistrates were within their rights to send him down. Stokoe’s defence lawyer argued that to do so was “unjust.”

The magistrates agreed.

What message does that send out, not only to the public, and potential offenders, but to those beleaguered emergency service personnel?

A recent report by Balance, the North East Alcohol Office, highlights the extent of the problems faced by paramedics every day.

Almost half of paramedics said they had been subjected to physical assaults while on duty, with 90% claiming to have been threatened by drunken yobs.

What they need more than most, is the support of the judiciary system. We’re no advocating prison sentences for all offenders, but those who put our emergency service personnel at risk should have the book thrown at them.

Head of risk at the North East Ambulance Service, Alan Gallagher, described the decision not to jail Stokoe as “extremely disappointing.”

That is an understatement.

Our paramedics have been let down by this call. And it turns our stomach.