Straight Talking: We need to implement Brexit immediately

Six months have passed since Independence Day when the British people voted to leave the European Union. In the process they passed a vote of no confidence in a political elite clearly out of touch with the views and aspirations of electors.

Six months have elapsed and nothing has happened – Theresa May will only trigger Article 50 at the end of March and that appears to be just the start of long and troublesome negotiations which optimists estimate will take two years with those aiming to undermine the process favouring ten years. All this is completely outrageous.

People voted for the return of their democratic rights, an end to the huge amounts of money required to keep the corrupt show on the road and an end to the open borders policy which is bringing around 330,000 European immigrants to this country every year. Since we voted to leave, another 200,000 immigrants will have already arrived with the inevitable – and undeniable - drain on our schools, hospitals and general infrastructure along with the destruction of the greenbelt to provide housing for them. And the huge amounts of money demanded by the EU continue to be paid.

By the time the various wranglings are complete, billions of pounds will have disappeared and millions more immigrants will have settled here.

Theresa May and her government are clearly in no hurry to deliver the will of the British people and cynics might wonder if their hearts are really in it. Time is not on Theresa May’s side.

So why not implement Brexit immediately – get out and then negotiate with a blank sheet of paper. As things stand, every strand of the discussions will have to be agreed by 27 now hostile governments and there will be every chance for them to do their worst.

Doncaster had the highest percentage Brexit vote in Yorkshire with a majority of over 57,000 but the town’s Labour politicians have been inactive in reflecting or recognising the overwhelming view of their constituents. The mayor has been typically silent, MPs Rosie Winterton and Caroline Flint uttered some platitudes about accepting the result while ex-Labour leader Ed Miliband plummeted new depths by demanding the right for MPs to block Brexit if Britain has to withdraw from the Single Market.

And let us not be conned by the idea that since there was a sizeable remain vote that point of view should be taken into account. Had the result been a small remain victory, there would have been no way that the Brexit view would have played any part in negotiations. It would have been game, set and match to the pro-European gang.