New year, new shoulder!

Happy new year everyone! I can’t believe we are already into 2017. Hopefully we shall see the start of lighter nights soon too.

Well, over the Christmas period it has been quite frustrating for me. I managed to slip in the mud and unfortunately I have a potential micro fracture to my shoulder and torn ligaments. I’m awaiting an ultrasound as I type. That has meant no riding for me and very limited stable duties.

My little 8 year old girl has been a star mucking out three horses for me and poo-picking the fields every day. I don’t know what I would do without her.

She hasn’t been able to do much riding too as I can’t carry the saddle or lift it onto her pony’s back, so I’m sure she is just as frustrated as me. Poor girl. The horses don’t seem to mind the light workload and my mare, April, is probably thinking she has retired!

I’m hoping it is a simple fix or rest and time, with a bit of physiotherapy to build my arm back up and be able to raise it up and take weight such as hay nets, saddles or simply putting on a coat! I can’t drive either so I’m glad my horses are at home or I really wouldn’t see them.

I hate winter - everything is just dark, muddy and cold. I used to love winter before I had my own horse but now it’s the most dreaded season for all horse riders. Luckily with the shortest day now under our belts we can crack on with thinking and dreaming of spring. I can’t wait.

Not only will spring bring better weather and less mud, I’m hoping to be fully recovered by then and starting to get back out and about competing. Until then, it’s a case of best foot forward and making the most of what we can.

Time for a new shoulder...no, make it a whole new body!

You can follow me on facebook at ‘In The Saddle - Anita Marsh’ or on Twitter at @inthesaddleblog. We’d love to hear from you.