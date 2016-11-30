In the Saddle: Competing is very sociable

We had a lovely time a few weeks ago when we competed in showjumping at a local venue in Sykehouse. It's always good to get my horse out as usually I focus everything on my daughter and her pony.

The day itself was absolutely freezing and I always like to arrive early, that was probably a big mistake as they were running late and the classes were big in terms of entries.

I recognised the lady next to me as someone I had been talking to recently when we were out showing a few weeks earlier. At that time we both had our children out on their ponies but this time, like me, Helen was doing something for herself and had taken her lovely new horse out.

The one thing I will say about going out competing is we have been very lucky to meet such great people (often keeping in touch after through Facebook) and on that day it was no exception. Helen and I warmed up together and chatted inbetween classes, giving each other support and encouragement before and after we jumped.

Unfortunately, I didn't wear my glasses (I'm short sighted and learn courses by colours not numbers as I hate wearing glasses jumping. April and I did a clear round and went into the jump off which we jumped equally clear but partly in the wrong order! Next time I am taking my sat nav on my horse.

The next class we went clear again and this time I kept repeating the jump colours to Helen much to her amusement.

After a brilliant double clear we came away with a 4th rosette and I was thrilled with my horse April.

Helen also pulled in a rosette in her first class too so I was really pleased for her. Her new horse, Bill, was a very good boy and a lovely jumper.

I'm looking forward to catching up with her again when we are next out and about.