Doggy Tails: Walks should be at dog’s pace

I enjoy a bit of window shopping as part of the journey to my main store. But my partner wants to get on with it and will urge me away from each window I stop at. He steps back, muttering to “come on, lets’ get on with it”.

We arrive at our destination and I am feeling frustrated that I have missed out on some of my shopping experience. I try to make up for it and set out to maximise my time in the store checking out all departments.

My partner is still trying to urge me on so we can get what we came for and go home. I feel under pressure to move on, rush my purchases and leave feeling unfulfilled. I see a similar thing happening with some people with their dogs. The dog stops to smell the p-mail, to do a bit of canine window shopping and check out what is on display whilst the owners are urging them on, pulling them away from their sniffs and scents to get to the main arena of their walk. The dog is let off lead and sets out to check out all areas taking time over selected smells. The owner marches around on a mission to get the area covered and done. Puts dog back on lead and back off home, job done as far as they are concerned. Whose walk was this anyway? For the dog it was a time to sniff, to see who had passed this way, to leave messages for the next canine passing. The free run around the field for more scenting, searching, chasing and meeting other dogs. A dog’s nose is central to their supply of information. We read the paper, watch the news, scroll the internet. Your dog smells grassy areas, bushes, trees.

It gives the dog more information about what is going on. Walks are asmuch about mental enrichment as physical exercise and they are what doggy dreams are made of. A mentally tired dog is often a satisfied dog. Don’t rush the walk, it is the dog’s not yours.

Think I may need some more mental enrichment. Just another look in those windows on the way back incase I missed anything?