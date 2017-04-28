COLUMNIST: Why not consider a career in healthcare?

Are you interested in becoming a healthcare professional? Are you unsure of the educational route to get there?

Sheffield Hallam University and Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals are working together to inspire Doncaster residents into considering a career in Healthcare.

“Your Future in Healthcare” is being held in the Education Centre of Doncaster Royal Infirmary on Thursday May 11 and is an opportunity for those interested in working in the healthcare industry. The event will give you the opportunity to meet current Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital employees, talk to admissions staff from Sheffield Hallam University and gain information about the different educational pathways available for you to take your career further.

There are three sessions to choose from on the day, which are tailored to different attendee needs;

9.30 - 11.30 | for school students between years 10 and 12.

13.30 - 15.30 | for those who are classed as mature learners (over 21 years old) or already part of the workforce and are looking to upskill.

18.30 - 20.30 | for anyone interested in becoming a healthcare professional.

The sessions will include a seminar on the different types of educational pathways available and interactive ‘try it out’ stands. There will also be inspirational lectures delivered throughout the day including talks from; Professor Laura Serrant, currently a Professor of Nursing at Sheffield Hallam University and chair of the Chief Nursing Officer’s BME strategic advisory group and also Jo McNamara a Senior lecturer in Radiotherapy and Oncology at Sheffield Hallam University.

There will be representatives from Nursing, Midwifery, Operating Department Practice, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Radiography as well as advice and information on the new Apprenticeship options, work experience opportunities at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals and also Continuing Professional Development courses available at Sheffield Hallam University.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals have been working with Sheffield Hallam University for a number of years, offering work placements for a large proportion of their students in the Health and Social Care department. Sheffield Hallam University provides training for almost 6000 students across the country, and this event has been designed to showcase these opportunities and support the future workforce needs.

Those interested in coming are advised to book a free ticket via the following link; http://bit.ly/2op3HmA.