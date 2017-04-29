Column: Vote because it is right and fair thing to do

More austerity, a leader that supports taking Britain to another war, abolishing the human rights act, the NHS, economic certainty, immigrants and Brexit are some of the key issues that will dictate who the people of this country will vote for on June 8. For me there are only two reasons – the right to preserve life and fairness.

For more than 20 years, I have watched successive governments engage in war after war, sometimes leading a coalition, sometimes supporting a coalition, and other times arming countries and some say even rebels in the name of democracy and freedom. I have witnessed millions of people die, subject to the most heinous crimes. Only God knows how many innocent men, women and children lay buried in the Mediterranean Sea?

I have watched countless politicians shamelessly take pictures of themselves with our war veterans, without once apologising to them for the devastating injuries they, and their families, have suffered for the decisions they made, just so they can remain in power and attract more voters.

For me “LIFE” is the only reason I will go out and vote – the life of people who are only connected to me because they are human. Because, for some reason, I feel their deep pain. And, when I look into the eyes of these people – particularly children, whether on my TV, online or in a newspaper – I hear a loudness. For their eyes speak a loudness that their voice never will.

Many of us watched the London Marathon this weekend and were blown away by the acts of kindness shown to David Wyeth so that he could finish the race, yet I ask how many children, women, frail and elderly complete marathon after marathon every single day, seeking sanctuary?

Whether that’s here, struggling from the everyday grind of life, or at the other side of the world. Yet for these people, their finish line does not exist. The act of kindness that should have come from the government – whether that be local, national or even coalition – too often fails to arrive.

And, if it does, most of the time it is short-lived, driven by populism so to be seen to be doing the right thing, rather than doing the right thing.

That’s why I urge people to express their vote carefully, whether in the mayoral election or the general election. Don’t vote because its popular. Vote because its fair. Because it’s right for all of us ... and not just the privileged few.