Column: Time to take toys from boys

Boys and their toys, eh. That was my immediate thought when I heard that former Top Gear presenter, Richard Hammond had crashed his car yet again.

Hammond, also known as Hamster because of his diminutive stature, now hosts The Grand Tour on Amazon with fellow presenters Jeremy Clarkson and James May. But he was feared dead after flipping a £2 million electric supercar and turning it into a fireball.

Somehow, he managed to escape with only a fractured knee.

But this is the same man who sustained brain injuries and was lucky to survive after a 288mph rocket car accident in 2006.

Back then, he was driving a jet-powered dragster when it spun out of control at Elvington Airfield near York.

Afterwards, he slipped into a coma and was in hospital for five weeks as his long-suffering wife, Mindy, sat by his bedside, willing him to live.

It was only due to the skill of our brilliant NHS doctors and nurses that he survived, but it was us who ultimately picked up the bill for his care.

This latest crash comes just weeks after Hammond fell off his motorbike and banged his head in Mozambique.

Is it me, or does this man have nine lives? The problem here is you have three middle-aged blokes showing off in souped-up cars.

Unlike the rest of us, they don’t have to worry about paying bills because they are a trio of over-paid, pompous, mid-life crisis men dressed in double denim.

Hammond may be a TV presenter, but he’s not a particularly great driver.

Maybe he should stick to a little Metro?

Maybe we should all club together and pay for a course of driving lessons for him before he manages to kill himself or someone else.

It’ll certainly be cheaper than paying the NHS to keep patching him up.

Its not Hammy I feel sorry for, it’s his poor wife and daughters who have to wait by his bedside as he comes around from yet another near-miss.