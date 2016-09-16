COLUMN: Can we expect a Labour Party split?

The Labour leadership contest is to conclude on September 24, and there is plenty of chatter that if Jeremy Corbyn democratically succeeds again then the party may split. Which would probably have significant implications for towns such as Doncaster as it would affect the local power base/Labour voters, and affect the many councillors and MPs that have benefited from safe Labour seats.

Though my prognosis is that the talk about split can only be described as scare-mongering at best.

The reason why I know the party will not split is simply because Labour will be handing power over to either the Tories or UKIPers to run local councils – and I don’t think that will ever happen, as it is the life-blood of the Labour Party.

I have to say though, that the state of the self-inflicted mess of a Labour leadership contest is incredibly painful to watch.

At a human level I feel for Jeremy Corbyn, who in my view is an incredibly decent man, the only man I know from the political elite that was imprisoned for standing up for anti-racism.

Here’s a man who has had to take the flak for why towns like Doncaster so unanimously voted in favour to leave the EU, though fairness would dictate that our local MPs should be reflecting on their positions instead of deflecting the blame on to Jeremy – is it not a failure on their part, wasn’t Ed Milliband running to be the Prime Minister, do these people have no influence in Doncaster – I just find it incredibly unfair and cruel; I know many Doncastarians share that opinion too.

That said, I have to say I am incredibly disappointed in the Labour leadership and party since the alleged Keith Vaz scandal was published.

I am appalled that the leadership is not asking Keith Vaz to step down as an MP, though I do accept that the party should not be dictated to by the media.

My opinion is simply based on morality and the abuse of power by one human being over another, whether one of them is a prostitute or not. The fact is that physical, mental and privileged abuse is abuse, and I frankly don’t care whether the abuser exerts that power because of their wealth, position or because they believe it is a private matter. In my opinion the majority of people that are trapped in prostitution are only there because of abuse, and anyone who commitssuch abuse should either A. seek help and B. needs to be stopped – no ifs, no buts, and no privilege.