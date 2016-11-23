Oooh! Gary Davies is new Frenchgate Centre chief

Doncaster's Frenchgate Centre has got a new operations manager.

Gary Davies, 51, who lives in Burncross, Sheffield will take on key duties at the centre including day-to-day operations as well as security, cleaning and maintenance.

He is a member of BIFM - the professional body for facilities management - and brings with him a decade of experience in facilities and contract management from roles with high profile names including CBRE and Northern Rail.

He said: “After visiting Frenchgate I wanted to be part of the first-class team here and so am really pleased to take up this position.

"I’m looking forward to supporting the general manager in providing an exceptional customer experience.”

Frenchgate general manager Paddy Mellon said: “Gary’s industry knowledge and experience will add further strength to the team here at Frenchgate and help us to support the Centre’s continued growth and success.”

Recent developments at Frenchgate have led to it achieving a rank of 36 in the Top 50 UK shopping centres, according to The Definitive Guide to Shopping Centres 2016 by Trevor Woods.

Gary shares his name with former Radio 1 DJ Gary Davies who became well known in the 80s and 90s with his "oooh Gary Davies" jingle.