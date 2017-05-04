"Only time will tell if I made right decision:" Doncaster music boss explains reasons for inviting troubled US rock star back

The boss of a Doncaster music venue which has invited a troubled US rock star whose last gig in the town ended in chaos has said he doesn't know if he has made the right decision.

Dominic Gibbs, owner of the Diamond Live Lounge, has invited American hard rock band Puddle Of Mudd to perform at the venue again this summer - 16 months on from a shambolic concert by the same group which saw lead singer Wes Scantlin heckled by fans, abandoned on stage by his band-mates and being accused of being high on drink and drugs.

And he admits he has doubts over the July show by the star who has a string of arrests and cancelled concerts to his name.

He said: "I personally deliberated over the decision to book them for many, many weeks and I still don't know if it is the right decision.

"We were approached to put Puddle Of Mudd on again. Wes had suffered with a mental illness and had sought medical attention.

"Only time will tell if I made the right decision or not. I am confident of a full and amazing performance."

A concert at the Wood Street venue last March made global headlines after Scantlin stumbled around the stage swigging from a whisky bottle before walking off just a few songs into the set.

Video later emerged of the singer being booed, jeered and sworn at by outraged fans during the show.

The band, best known for 2001 hit Blurry which hit the UK top ten, have never been far from controversy during their career, with Scantlin at the centre of a number of high profile problems.

Mr Gibbs, who was forced to issue an apology after last year's show, said: "I have, since booking, requested that their management accept less monies up front and only receive full balance after a complete performance.

"I wanted to hold some of their fee back so I would have at least part of ticket fees to return back to ticket buyers, if, the performance was anything like last time. I await the response to this.

"I believe in giving people a helping hand, it would be nice to do that for Wes and to give the fans what they deserve. The band have performed lots of gigs, however, there has been the odd incident. I am watching the situation closely and speaking with all parties regularly."

The concert will take place on July 25 and tickets are available from the venue.