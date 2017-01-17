Online bid to promote Doncaster businesses across the world

A website has been launched, designed to promote Doncaster to businesses across the world.

The website will provide information and an introduction to Doncaster.

It describes the borough as a place that is proud of its recent economic success and with a lot of ambition for the future.

Officials at Doncaster Council hope it will attract investment into the borough.

The firm Moirae Creative was commissioned to create and design the new website.

The firm was appointed following an official tender process carried out by Business Doncaster.

Bosses at the developer say that it has been designed to provide a user-friendly experience with improved functionality throughout, appropriately promoting the whole of the Doncaster borough as an attractive place to not only invest and do business, but also to live, work and enjoy.

The site includes extensive information on local business topics, helping users to understand more about how enterprises in Doncaster can be supported with recruitment, skills and funding support, links to business networks and much more.

Lorna Reeve, destination marketing manager for Business Doncaster, said: “Business Doncaster is proud to be able to offer a unique platform which will help us to attract new inward investment and also enable local businesses to access a comprehensive package of free support and advice.

“We’ve also broadened the scope of the site to incorporate the fantastic offer Doncaster has for people looking to relocate here.”

“We are hoping that the launch of a new website will demonstrate our commitment to engage with and assist the local business community, attract inward investment and show just what a great place Doncaster is. Moirae have really helped us deliver this effectively”.

To view the new website visit www.wearedoncaster.co.uk and for business support call 01302 735 555.