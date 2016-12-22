One of Doncaster's oldest residents dies at 105

One of Doncaster's oldest residents had died at the age of 105.

Ada Moore died on December 10 and her funeral will take place early in the New Year.

Mrs Moore lived independently in her own home until shortly before her 100th birthday before moving into Owston View Residential Home in Carcroft where staff held a special party for her when she hit her 100th birthday milestone.

They threw her a special lunchtime celebration to mark the big day, which was also attended by her extended family and Coun Patricia Schofield.

“I kept telling them that I didn’t want a fuss, but no-one would listen to me!” said Ada, back in 2011.

The funeral will take place on January 3 at Rose Hill Crematorium from 1pm.