ON THIS DAY: Talent show flop of boy who would become king of rock 'n' roll

When: October 3 1945. Where: Tupelo, Mississippi, USA. Who: Elvis Presley!
Anniversary of the ten-year-old's first known public performance, finishing fifth to receive nothing more than “a whipping from my Mama” before going on to greater things as arguably among most significant cultural icons of 20th century, prompts us to consider others who, like Elvis The Pelvis (captured here storming Suspicious Minds at '70 Vegas show) have succeeded despite initial rejection. Can you guess who's who in our list of those who bounced back from early adversity?