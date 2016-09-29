ON THIS DAY: 2013: Don Valley Stadium closes - PICTURES + VIDEO

What do athlete Jessica Ennis, King of Pop Michael Jackson and U2 frontman Bono have in common?

All three have graced Sheffield's infamous Don Valley Stadium which closed its doors for the last time on this day three years ago.

From Sheffield’s Olympic gold medallist, to Jacko, U2, The Rolling Stones and The Spice Girls. Don Valley Stadium played host to some of the biggest names around in its relatively short life.

Opened in 1990 as part of regeneration for the World Student Games, it’s a venue that was at the centre of controversy for much of its life.

In Sheffield, controversy surrounded the stadium from day one.

Critics argued that the World Student Games, which Sheffield spent vast amounts of money to secure and build the facilities for, was a white elephant which would leave a massive debt burden – a burden of £658million which would not be paid off until 2024, according to reports, and Don Valley’s construction was part of that spending.

Michael Jackson was among the pop superstars to wow the stadium.

Apart from the music concerts, a plus for the venue was star Jess Ennis-Hill.

Years before her success, Ennis was tipped by for future greatness, as we reported that she had been using the stadium’s facilities to train.

Designed by Sheffield City Council's Design & Building Services, it was built by RM Douglas Construction at a cost of £29 million.

The stadium and facilities provided a training base for the City of Sheffield Athletic Club and it was the home of the Sheffield Half Marathon.

The stadium in its heyday.

It was also the home ground of: Rotherham United F.C. from 2008, until they moved to the New York Stadium at the start of the 2012–13 season, was one of the stadiums used for home games by rugby league side Sheffield Eagles and was also used for Channel 4's celebrity sports show, The Games.

At the time of its closure, Don Valley Stadium was the second largest athletics stadium in the UK - with a seated capacity of 25,000 - behind the London Olympic Stadium.

Its closure was announced in January 2013 and demolition began in November of the same year.

Twelve months on, it was announced that the Olympic Legacy Park featuring an indoor sports arena, sports pitch and a new educational establishment, The Oasis Academy would be built on the site.

U2 also graced the Don Valley stage.

The World Student Games in 1991 signalled the opening of the Don Valley Stadium.

The stadium under construction in 1990.

The site is now home to the Oasis Academy.

The stadium is a sorry sight as demolition gets under way.