ON THIS DAY: 2009: Doncaster's Yorkshire Widlife Park opens on site of Brockholes Farm - but what did it used to look like? PICTURES

Exactly eight years ago today, Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park opened its doors for the very first time.
With lions, tigers, giraffes, polar bears and hundreds of other wild and exotic animals, it has rapidly become one of the north's most popular tourist attractions and zoos.
But before all that, it was better known as Brockholes Farm, a small, family run petting zoo with a handful of small animals such as rabbits and goats and also a popular riding stables.
We're taking a look back to the pre-Yorkshire Wildlife Park days to when Brockholes Farm was a popular spot for Doncaster youngsters to while away the days.