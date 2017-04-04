ON THIS DAY: 2009: Doncaster's Yorkshire Widlife Park opens on site of Brockholes Farm - but what did it used to look like? PICTURES

Exactly eight years ago today, Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park opened its doors for the very first time.

With lions, tigers, giraffes, polar bears and hundreds of other wild and exotic animals, it has rapidly become one of the north's most popular tourist attractions and zoos.

The farm was a popular riding stables.

But before all that, it was better known as Brockholes Farm, a small, family run petting zoo with a handful of small animals such as rabbits and goats and also a popular riding stables.

We're taking a look back to the pre-Yorkshire Wildlife Park days to when Brockholes Farm was a popular spot for Doncaster youngsters to while away the days.

Anne Spencer with Connie the racoon in 2006.

Sarah Evans at Brockholes in 2007.

Mark Humphries with one of the wallabies in 1998.

Don Valley MP Caroline Flint with YWP owner Cheryl Williams, shortly after taking over Brockholes Farm.

Shetland foal Shaw with mum Dotty and instructor Becky Jones in 2006.