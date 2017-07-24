ON THIS DAY: 1997: Sheffield acting legend Brian Glover dies at 63 - watch the classic Kes football scene here

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the death of one of Sheffield's famous sons - acting legend Brian Glover.

It was on July 24, 1997 that Glover died in hospital in London at the age of 63 from a brain tumour, leaving the world of film and television in mourning for the star, best remembered for the classic football scene in Yorkshire movie Kes, which you can relive here.

Born in Sheffield on April 2, 1934, and a wrestler before finding fame on stage and screen, he once famously said: "You play to your strengths in this game, and my strength is as a bald-headed, rough-looking Yorkshireman."

And it was that role Glover played wonderfully in iconic 1969 movie Kes, the Barnsley-based flick about a young lad and his relationship with his beloved pet kestrel.

The movie, still ranked among the best British films of all time, is remembered for a scene where Glover, playing overbearing PE teacher Mr Sugden, takes a standard football lesson way too seriously by pretending to be Manchester United star Bobby Charlton and taking charge of proceedings in hilarious fashion.

Although Sheffield-born, he grew up in Barnsley and followed his father into wrestling, going under the ring name Leon Arras, The Man From Paris.

The actor made a living playing "bald-headed Yorkshiremen."

In 1954, he married his first wife Elaine and became a teacher at the same Barnsley school where he had been a pupil.

He taught English and French from 1954 until 1970, some of it at Longcar Central School where he met Kes writer Barry Hines who was also teaching there.

Although untrained as an actor, he was a natural in the role as Mr Sugden in Kes and the film propelled him to fame.

His large bald head, stocky build, and distinctive voice, with his Yorkshire accent, garnered him many roles as tough guys and criminals.

Glover in Up 'n' Under, his last film.

As well as serious drama, he had a recurring role as inmate Cyril in 70s prison sitcom Porridge and later in his career, also appeared alongside Rik Mayall and Ade Edmondson in slapstick comedy Bottom.

He was also known as the voice of the Tetley Tea folk, and the voice behind the slogan "bread wi' nowt taken out' for Allinson's bakery.

Other movie creidts include An American Werewolf In London, Alien 3, Leon The Pig Farmer and Jabberwocky.

His last film was John Godber's rugby league comedy Up 'n' Under, which was released in 1998.

Brian Glover with then Lord Mayor Peter Price at Bramall Lane in 1999.

The actor, who had two children, was married twice, tying the knot with Tara Prem in 1976 and who he was married to up until his death.

He is buried in Brompton Cemetery, London.

Brian Glover outside the Lyceum Theatre.

Glover in a chicken costume for The Canterbury Tales at the Lyceum in 1996.